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The live Wrapped Canton Coin price today is 0.125503 USD.WCC market cap is 510,200 USD. Track real-time WCC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped Canton Coin price today is 0.125503 USD.WCC market cap is 510,200 USD. Track real-time WCC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wrapped Canton Coin Logo

Wrapped Canton Coin Price (WCC)

Unlisted

1 WCC to USD Live Price:

$0.125521
$0.125521$0.125521
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:51:46 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Canton Coin Price Today

The live Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) price today is $ 0.125503, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.125503 per WCC.

Wrapped Canton Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 510,200, with a circulating supply of 4.07M WCC. During the last 24 hours, WCC traded between $ 0.122873 (low) and $ 0.127044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.774895, while the all-time low was $ 0.079589.

In short-term performance, WCC moved +0.10% in the last hour and +40.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.61K.

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Market Information

$ 510.20K
$ 510.20K$ 510.20K

$ 33.61K
$ 33.61K$ 33.61K

$ 510.20K
$ 510.20K$ 510.20K

4.07M
4.07M 4.07M

4,065,245.549747133
4,065,245.549747133 4,065,245.549747133

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Canton Coin is $ 510.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.61K. The circulating supply of WCC is 4.07M, with a total supply of 4065245.549747133. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 510.20K.

Wrapped Canton Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.122873
$ 0.122873$ 0.122873
24H Low
$ 0.127044
$ 0.127044$ 0.127044
24H High

$ 0.122873
$ 0.122873$ 0.122873

$ 0.127044
$ 0.127044$ 0.127044

$ 0.774895
$ 0.774895$ 0.774895

$ 0.079589
$ 0.079589$ 0.079589

+0.10%

-2.01%

+40.94%

+40.94%

Price Prediction for Wrapped Canton Coin

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WCC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped Canton Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped Canton Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WCC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped Canton Coin Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC)

Wrapped Canton Coin ($wCC) is a 1:1 wrapped representation of Canton Coin ($CC) designed to enable $CC to be used across EVM-compatible blockchains, starting with BNB Smart Chain. $wCC provides a consistent and composable way to access EVM DeFi environments while remaining fully backed by $CC locked on the Canton Network.

$wCC is built to support cross-chain liquidity, interoperability, and DeFi utility, allowing CC holders to participate in activities such as trading, staking, lending, and yield strategies outside the native Canton environment. The minting and redemption of $wCC follow a controlled process that maintains full collateral backing, ensuring that each $wCC in circulation corresponds to an equivalent amount of $CC.

By extending CC into EVM ecosystems, wCC enables broader accessibility and liquidity while preserving the underlying economic linkage to the Canton Network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemWrapped-Tokens

About Wrapped Canton Coin

What is Wrapped Canton Coin's current price?

Wrapped Canton Coin trades at ₦170.48125097931695124000, reflecting a price movement of -2.01% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WCC?

With a market cap of ₦693047451.05413821600000, WCC is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Wrapped Canton Coin generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WCC?

There are 4065245.549747133 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Wrapped Canton Coin fluctuated between ₦166.90870139822643084000 and ₦172.57452052473919152000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Wrapped Canton Coin compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1052.60486982476760660000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WCC?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WCC behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Canton Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:51:46 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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