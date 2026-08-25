Wrapped Canton Coin Price Today

The live Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) price today is $ 0.125503, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.125503 per WCC.

Wrapped Canton Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 510,200, with a circulating supply of 4.07M WCC. During the last 24 hours, WCC traded between $ 0.122873 (low) and $ 0.127044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.774895, while the all-time low was $ 0.079589.

In short-term performance, WCC moved +0.10% in the last hour and +40.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.61K.

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 510.20K$ 510.20K $ 510.20K Volume (24H) $ 33.61K$ 33.61K $ 33.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 510.20K$ 510.20K $ 510.20K Circulation Supply 4.07M 4.07M 4.07M Total Supply 4,065,245.549747133 4,065,245.549747133 4,065,245.549747133

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Canton Coin is $ 510.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.61K. The circulating supply of WCC is 4.07M, with a total supply of 4065245.549747133. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 510.20K.