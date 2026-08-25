Wrapped BounceBit Price Today

The live Wrapped BounceBit (WBB) price today is $ 0.01112712, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01112712 per WBB.

Wrapped BounceBit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,177.36, with a circulating supply of 1.09M WBB. During the last 24 hours, WBB traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.863107, while the all-time low was $ 0.01084631.

In short-term performance, WBB moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 675.83.

Wrapped BounceBit (WBB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.18K$ 12.18K $ 12.18K Volume (24H) $ 675.83$ 675.83 $ 675.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.18K$ 12.18K $ 12.18K Circulation Supply 1.09M 1.09M 1.09M Total Supply 1,093,493.222599376 1,093,493.222599376 1,093,493.222599376

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BounceBit is $ 12.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 675.83. The circulating supply of WBB is 1.09M, with a total supply of 1093493.222599376. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.18K.