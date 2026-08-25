What is today's price of Wrapped BONE (WBONE)?

The live price is ₦72.02287123155911868000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.0%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WBONE are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WBONE is 1332830.583, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Wrapped BONE?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WBONE across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Wrapped BONE today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦96312133.23136124616000, positioning Wrapped BONE at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WBONE being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Wrapped BONE?

The recent price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Shibarium Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.