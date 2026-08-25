Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token Price Today

The live Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) price today is $ 0.532686, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.532686 per WBLT.

Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 229,421, with a circulating supply of 430.68K WBLT. During the last 24 hours, WBLT traded between $ 0.524204 (low) and $ 0.540472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.130074.

In short-term performance, WBLT moved +1.62% in the last hour and -22.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.11K.

Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 229.42K$ 229.42K $ 229.42K Volume (24H) $ 15.11K$ 15.11K $ 15.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 229.42K$ 229.42K $ 229.42K Circulation Supply 430.68K 430.68K 430.68K Total Supply 439,026.4567812419 439,026.4567812419 439,026.4567812419

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token is $ 229.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.11K. The circulating supply of WBLT is 430.68K, with a total supply of 439026.4567812419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 229.42K.