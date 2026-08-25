Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token Price (WBLT)
The live Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) price today is $ 0.532686, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.532686 per WBLT.
Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 229,421, with a circulating supply of 430.68K WBLT. During the last 24 hours, WBLT traded between $ 0.524204 (low) and $ 0.540472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.130074.
In short-term performance, WBLT moved +1.62% in the last hour and -22.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.11K.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token is $ 229.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.11K. The circulating supply of WBLT is 430.68K, with a total supply of 439026.4567812419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 229.42K.
+1.62%
-1.34%
-22.23%
-22.23%
In 2040, the price of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange on Base, offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to trade.
What makes your project unique? With unique tokenomics, BMX is able to create a strong "flywheel" effect for liquidity providers to further attract more liquidity for traders.
History of your project. BMX is a perpetual DEX created by Morphex and deployed on Base. The Morphex team has been working on the original protocol on Fantom since September 2021.
What’s next for your project? We aim to become the leading perpetual DEX on Base while also displaying our innovative tokenomics that improve capital efficiency for token holders and liquidity providers.
What can your token be used for? Wrapped BLT is the auto-compounding wrapper for BLT, which is an index of blue-chip crypto assets that earns fees from spot and margin trading. With wBLT, you can provide liquidity for BMX-wBLT to earn more rewards.
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What is Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token about?
What makes Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token unique?
With unique tokenomics, BMX is able to create a strong "flywheel" effect for liquidity providers to further attract more liquidity for traders.
What's the history of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token?
BMX is a perpetual DEX created by Morphex and deployed on Base. The Morphex team has been working on the original protocol on Fantom since September 2021.
What's next for Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token?
We aim to become the leading perpetual DEX on Base while also displaying our innovative tokenomics that improve capital efficiency for token holders and liquidity providers.
What can Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token be used for?
BMX by Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange on Base, offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to trade. Wrapped BLT is the auto-compounding wrapper for BLT, which is an index of blue-chip crypto assets that earns fees from spot and margin trading. With wBLT, you can provide liquidity for BMX-wBLT to earn more rewards.
What is the current price of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token?
Trading at ₦723.59207078052659688000, Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token has shown a price movement of -1.34% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact WBLT's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 430676.3103383676 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token?
Its market capitalization is ₦311641786.10014003068000, ranking #4416 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
WBLT recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦712.07025878554188432000 and ₦734.16844760119990176000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token fit within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem category?
As a Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem token, WBLT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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