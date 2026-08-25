Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals Price Today

The live Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) price today is $ 0, with a 23.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBUG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WBUG.

Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,253.74, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WBUG. During the last 24 hours, WBUG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WBUG moved +1.46% in the last hour and +48.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.25K$ 19.25K $ 19.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.25K$ 19.25K $ 19.25K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals is $ 19.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WBUG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.25K.