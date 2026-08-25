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The live Wrapped BESC price today is 0.741534 USD.WBESC market cap is 478,264 USD. Track real-time WBESC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped BESC price today is 0.741534 USD.WBESC market cap is 478,264 USD. Track real-time WBESC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wrapped BESC Logo

Wrapped BESC Price (WBESC)

Unlisted

1 WBESC to USD Live Price:

$0.742958
$0.742958$0.742958
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:50:57 (UTC+8)

Wrapped BESC Price Today

The live Wrapped BESC (WBESC) price today is $ 0.741534, with a 4.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBESC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.741534 per WBESC.

Wrapped BESC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 478,264, with a circulating supply of 645.11K WBESC. During the last 24 hours, WBESC traded between $ 0.733696 (low) and $ 0.767276 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.37, while the all-time low was $ 0.651755.

In short-term performance, WBESC moved +0.46% in the last hour and +5.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.13K.

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Market Information

$ 478.26K
$ 478.26K$ 478.26K

$ 2.13K
$ 2.13K$ 2.13K

$ 478.26K
$ 478.26K$ 478.26K

645.11K
645.11K 645.11K

645,114.0733443418
645,114.0733443418 645,114.0733443418

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BESC is $ 478.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.13K. The circulating supply of WBESC is 645.11K, with a total supply of 645114.0733443418. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 478.26K.

Wrapped BESC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.733696
$ 0.733696$ 0.733696
24H Low
$ 0.767276
$ 0.767276$ 0.767276
24H High

$ 0.733696
$ 0.733696$ 0.733696

$ 0.767276
$ 0.767276$ 0.767276

$ 5.37
$ 5.37$ 5.37

$ 0.651755
$ 0.651755$ 0.651755

+0.46%

-4.64%

+5.72%

+5.72%

Price Prediction for Wrapped BESC

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WBESC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped BESC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped BESC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WBESC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped BESC Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped BESC (WBESC)

At Besc Crypto, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you trade and exchange tokens. Our platform is designed with user experience in mind, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can navigate the world of cryptocurrency with ease. With a commitment to transparency and security, we strive to provide a reliable environment for all your trading needs.

We are a Usa company registered in the State of New Hampshire. We offer a full Usa licensed centralized exchange, a native token paired with Solana and Liquidity Locked NFT collections.

Builders Edge Services & Construction (BESC LLC) is a trusted leader in the construction industry, delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects. Our team of six full-time professionals brings expertise and dedication to every project, ensuring exceptional results and customer satisfaction.

BESC LLC's innovative approach, combining traditional business with blockchain technology, positions BESC Coin as a unique investment opportunity. With a strong foundation, proven profitability, and a growing ecosystem, BESC Coin is shaping the future of construction and finance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Wrapped BESC

What is the current price of Wrapped BESC?

Trading at ₦1007.28782549976348072000, Wrapped BESC has shown a price movement of -4.64% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WBESC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 645114.0733443418 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Wrapped BESC?

Its market capitalization is ₦649666103.74550442912000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WBESC recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦996.64081271779104768000 and ₦1042.25534311057419408000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Wrapped BESC fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,BESC HyperChain Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem category?

As a BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,BESC HyperChain Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem token, WBESC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped BESC

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:50:57 (UTC+8)

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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