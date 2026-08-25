Wrapped BESC Price Today

The live Wrapped BESC (WBESC) price today is $ 0.741534, with a 4.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBESC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.741534 per WBESC.

Wrapped BESC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 478,264, with a circulating supply of 645.11K WBESC. During the last 24 hours, WBESC traded between $ 0.733696 (low) and $ 0.767276 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.37, while the all-time low was $ 0.651755.

In short-term performance, WBESC moved +0.46% in the last hour and +5.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.13K.

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 478.26K$ 478.26K $ 478.26K Volume (24H) $ 2.13K$ 2.13K $ 2.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 478.26K$ 478.26K $ 478.26K Circulation Supply 645.11K 645.11K 645.11K Total Supply 645,114.0733443418 645,114.0733443418 645,114.0733443418

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BESC is $ 478.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.13K. The circulating supply of WBESC is 645.11K, with a total supply of 645114.0733443418. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 478.26K.