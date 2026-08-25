Wrapped BCH Price Today

The live Wrapped BCH (WBCH) price today is $ 211.91, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBCH to USD conversion rate is $ 211.91 per WBCH.

Wrapped BCH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 310,894, with a circulating supply of 1.47K WBCH. During the last 24 hours, WBCH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 725.37, while the all-time low was $ 87.75.

In short-term performance, WBCH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.93.

Wrapped BCH (WBCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 310.89K$ 310.89K $ 310.89K Volume (24H) $ 1.93$ 1.93 $ 1.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 310.89K$ 310.89K $ 310.89K Circulation Supply 1.47K 1.47K 1.47K Total Supply 1,467.893769882635 1,467.893769882635 1,467.893769882635

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BCH is $ 310.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.93. The circulating supply of WBCH is 1.47K, with a total supply of 1467.893769882635. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 310.89K.