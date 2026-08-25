Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global Price Today

The live Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) price today is $ 156.69, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 156.69 per WBCOIN.

Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,811, with a circulating supply of 241.30 WBCOIN. During the last 24 hours, WBCOIN traded between $ 155.83 (low) and $ 156.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 432.7, while the all-time low was $ 59.03.

In short-term performance, WBCOIN moved +0.27% in the last hour and +43.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.82.

Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.81K$ 37.81K $ 37.81K Volume (24H) $ 2.82$ 2.82 $ 2.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.81K$ 37.81K $ 37.81K Circulation Supply 241.30 241.30 241.30 Total Supply 241.3021082996495 241.3021082996495 241.3021082996495

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global is $ 37.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.82. The circulating supply of WBCOIN is 241.30, with a total supply of 241.3021082996495. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.81K.