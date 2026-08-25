Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH (WAGNOWSTETH) price today is $ 2,994.7, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAGNOWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,994.7 per WAGNOWSTETH.

Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,310.03, with a circulating supply of 4.11 WAGNOWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, WAGNOWSTETH traded between $ 2,962.91 (low) and $ 3,067.65 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,982.55, while the all-time low was $ 1,744.24.

In short-term performance, WAGNOWSTETH moved -0.22% in the last hour and +29.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.93K.

Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH (WAGNOWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.31K$ 12.31K $ 12.31K Volume (24H) $ 6.93K$ 6.93K $ 6.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.31K$ 12.31K $ 12.31K Circulation Supply 4.11 4.11 4.11 Total Supply 4.111392415045818 4.111392415045818 4.111392415045818

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH is $ 12.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.93K. The circulating supply of WAGNOWSTETH is 4.11, with a total supply of 4.111392415045818. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.31K.