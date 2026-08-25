Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH (WAETHLIDOWSTETH) price today is $ 2,978.39, with a 5.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAETHLIDOWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,978.39 per WAETHLIDOWSTETH.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 745,814, with a circulating supply of 250.49 WAETHLIDOWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, WAETHLIDOWSTETH traded between $ 2,944.68 (low) and $ 3,070.82 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16,606.77, while the all-time low was $ 1,029.08.

In short-term performance, WAETHLIDOWSTETH moved +0.59% in the last hour and +24.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99K.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH (WAETHLIDOWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 745.81K$ 745.81K $ 745.81K Volume (24H) $ 1.99K$ 1.99K $ 1.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 745.81K$ 745.81K $ 745.81K Circulation Supply 250.49 250.49 250.49 Total Supply 250.4939919791876 250.4939919791876 250.4939919791876

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido wstETH is $ 745.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99K. The circulating supply of WAETHLIDOWSTETH is 250.49, with a total supply of 250.4939919791876. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 745.81K.