What is today's price of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH (WAETHLIDOWETH)?

The live price is ₦3409203.9205862865300000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -4.68%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WAETHLIDOWETH are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WAETHLIDOWETH is 35.43230668661083, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WAETHLIDOWETH across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦120773909.98279778280000, positioning Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WAETHLIDOWETH being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido WETH?

The recent price movement of -4.68% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Aave Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.