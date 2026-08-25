Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO (WAETHLIDOGHO) price today is $ 0.999054, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAETHLIDOGHO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999054 per WAETHLIDOGHO.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,529, with a circulating supply of 107.63K WAETHLIDOGHO. During the last 24 hours, WAETHLIDOGHO traded between $ 0.997898 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.88, while the all-time low was $ 0.596752.

In short-term performance, WAETHLIDOGHO moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.99K.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO (WAETHLIDOGHO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 107.53K$ 107.53K $ 107.53K Volume (24H) $ 15.99K$ 15.99K $ 15.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.53K$ 107.53K $ 107.53K Circulation Supply 107.63K 107.63K 107.63K Total Supply 107,628.0199215885 107,628.0199215885 107,628.0199215885

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum Lido GHO is $ 107.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.99K. The circulating supply of WAETHLIDOGHO is 107.63K, with a total supply of 107628.0199215885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.53K.