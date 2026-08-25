Wrapped Aave Base wstETH Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) price today is $ 3,043.19, with a 3.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current WABASWSTETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,043.19 per WABASWSTETH.

Wrapped Aave Base wstETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,725, with a circulating supply of 11.41 WABASWSTETH. During the last 24 hours, WABASWSTETH traded between $ 2,996.68 (low) and $ 3,167.68 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8,323.65, while the all-time low was $ 1,813.03.

In short-term performance, WABASWSTETH moved +1.26% in the last hour and +28.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.05.

Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.73K$ 34.73K $ 34.73K Volume (24H) $ 93.05$ 93.05 $ 93.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.73K$ 34.73K $ 34.73K Circulation Supply 11.41 11.41 11.41 Total Supply 11.40908795807515 11.40908795807515 11.40908795807515

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base wstETH is $ 34.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.05. The circulating supply of WABASWSTETH is 11.41, with a total supply of 11.40908795807515. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.73K.