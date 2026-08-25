Which blockchain network does Wrapped Aave Base WETH run on?

Wrapped Aave Base WETH operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WABASWETH?

The token is priced at ₦3526568.2870525302420000, marking a price movement of -1.70% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Wrapped Aave Base WETH belong to?

Wrapped Aave Base WETH falls under the Aave Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WABASWETH with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Wrapped Aave Base WETH?

Its market capitalization is ₦224635940.76993891960000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WABASWETH is currently circulating?

There are 63.70890380690406 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Wrapped Aave Base WETH today?

Over the past day, WABASWETH generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Wrapped Aave Base WETH fluctuated between ₦3367610.2064520691404000 and ₦3659526.9003594276324000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.