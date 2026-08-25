What is the real-time price of Wrapped Aave Base EURC today?

The live price of Wrapped Aave Base EURC stands at ₦1534.9737743849004000, moving -0.10% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WABASEURC?

WABASEURC has traded between ₦1534.9737743849004000 and ₦1534.9737743849004000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Wrapped Aave Base EURC showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WABASEURC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WABASEURC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Wrapped Aave Base EURC?

With a market cap of ₦36660063.91424751504000, Wrapped Aave Base EURC is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WABASEURC seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Wrapped Aave Base EURC compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦5895.3860007349272000, while the ATL is ₦1460.26266147236100000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WABASEURC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (23801.185429 tokens), category performance within Aave Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Base Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.