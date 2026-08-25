Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) price today is $ 1.065, with a 3.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAARBUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.065 per WAARBUSDT.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,086, with a circulating supply of 38.57K WAARBUSDT. During the last 24 hours, WAARBUSDT traded between $ 1.012 (low) and $ 1.069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.28, while the all-time low was $ 0.359434.

In short-term performance, WAARBUSDT moved -0.07% in the last hour and -13.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.81K.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.09K$ 41.09K $ 41.09K Volume (24H) $ 55.81K$ 55.81K $ 55.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.93K$ 42.93K $ 42.93K Circulation Supply 38.57K 38.57K 38.57K Total Supply 40,306.985898 40,306.985898 40,306.985898

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT is $ 41.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.81K. The circulating supply of WAARBUSDT is 38.57K, with a total supply of 40306.985898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.93K.