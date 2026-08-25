Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) price today is $ 1.11, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAARBUSDCN to USD conversion rate is $ 1.11 per WAARBUSDCN.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 319,879, with a circulating supply of 288.09K WAARBUSDCN. During the last 24 hours, WAARBUSDCN traded between $ 1.085 (low) and $ 1.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.343859.

In short-term performance, WAARBUSDCN moved -0.57% in the last hour and -5.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.02K.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 319.88K$ 319.88K $ 319.88K Volume (24H) $ 147.02K$ 147.02K $ 147.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 319.88K$ 319.88K $ 319.88K Circulation Supply 288.09K 288.09K 288.09K Total Supply 288,086.167118 288,086.167118 288,086.167118

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn is $ 319.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.02K. The circulating supply of WAARBUSDCN is 288.09K, with a total supply of 288086.167118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 319.88K.