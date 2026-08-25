Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO Price Today

The live Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO (WAARBGHO) price today is $ 0.998969, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAARBGHO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998969 per WAARBGHO.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 85,960, with a circulating supply of 86.05K WAARBGHO. During the last 24 hours, WAARBGHO traded between $ 0.997898 (low) and $ 0.999873 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.49, while the all-time low was $ 0.901663.

In short-term performance, WAARBGHO moved -0.00% in the last hour and -9.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.91K.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO (WAARBGHO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 85.96K$ 85.96K $ 85.96K Volume (24H) $ 74.91K$ 74.91K $ 74.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.58K$ 85.58K $ 85.58K Circulation Supply 86.05K 86.05K 86.05K Total Supply 85,661.24977105617 85,661.24977105617 85,661.24977105617

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO is $ 85.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.91K. The circulating supply of WAARBGHO is 86.05K, with a total supply of 85661.24977105617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.58K.