What is WOWO about?

WOWO is a memecoin inspired by an EPIC Radix community member. Its purpose is to accelerate DeFi and enhance the DeFi experience with Radix. The project believes Radix has the necessary technology for mass adoption.

What makes WOWO unique?

WOWO stands out by accelerating other projects through monthly grants and creating interaction using the network. This includes a validator node, Telegram TIP & SWAP BOT, aiming to attract many users to DeFi.

What can WOWO be used for?

WOWO is used to accelerate DeFi projects, provide monthly grants, and create network interactions such as a validator node and Telegram bots for tipping and swapping, all aimed at attracting users to DeFi.

What is the real-time price of WOWO today?

The live price of WOWO stands at ₦, moving 3.12% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WOWO?

WOWO has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is WOWO showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WOWO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WOWO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of WOWO?

With a market cap of ₦36366652.99808190576000, WOWO is ranked #7174, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WOWO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does WOWO compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.8072089404144667864000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WOWO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (741094584.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Radix Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.