WORM Price Today

The live WORM (WORM) price today is $ 0.050566, with a 4.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current WORM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.050566 per WORM.

WORM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 200,035, with a circulating supply of 3.96M WORM. During the last 24 hours, WORM traded between $ 0.04994548 (low) and $ 0.053437 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.260441, while the all-time low was $ 0.04197035.

In short-term performance, WORM moved +0.68% in the last hour and +19.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.31K.

WORM (WORM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 200.04K$ 200.04K $ 200.04K Volume (24H) $ 2.31K$ 2.31K $ 2.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 332.38K$ 332.38K $ 332.38K Circulation Supply 3.96M 3.96M 3.96M Total Supply 6,575,237.166598416 6,575,237.166598416 6,575,237.166598416

The current Market Cap of WORM is $ 200.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.31K. The circulating supply of WORM is 3.96M, with a total supply of 6575237.166598416. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.38K.