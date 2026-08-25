What is World Series of Degens about?

World Series of Degens is a Solana-based meme project that caters to "degens" (short for degenerates, a term of endearment amongst people who love to gamble on crypto, sports, poker, slots, etc.). Its mascot is "Degen Danny." But WSOD is also more than just a meme idea; it also has utility, including leaderboards, giveaways, sponsored entries into poker events, and merchandise such as patches and wristbands.

What makes World Series of Degens unique?

Those in the WSOD community can share "bad beat" stories, discuss their pending wagers, and engage in other activities. The more active you are in the WSOD community, the higher you'll rank on WSOD's leaderboards, making you eligible for recognition and prizes.

Which blockchain network does World Series of Degens run on?

World Series of Degens operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WSOD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.54% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does World Series of Degens belong to?

World Series of Degens falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WSOD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of World Series of Degens?

Its market capitalization is ₦70588417.86363836220000, placing the asset at rank #6329. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WSOD is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for World Series of Degens today?

Over the past day, WSOD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, World Series of Degens fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.