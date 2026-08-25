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The live World Computer Money price today is 0 USD.WCM market cap is 17,680.77 USD. Track real-time WCM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live World Computer Money price today is 0 USD.WCM market cap is 17,680.77 USD. Track real-time WCM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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World Computer Money Logo

World Computer Money Price (WCM)

Unlisted

1 WCM to USD Live Price:

$0.00001958
$0.00001958$0.00001958
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
World Computer Money (WCM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:46:35 (UTC+8)

World Computer Money Price Today

The live World Computer Money (WCM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WCM.

World Computer Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,680.77, with a circulating supply of 902.87M WCM. During the last 24 hours, WCM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00125507, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WCM moved -- in the last hour and +30.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

World Computer Money (WCM) Market Information

$ 17.68K
$ 17.68K$ 17.68K

--
----

$ 19.58K
$ 19.58K$ 19.58K

902.87M
902.87M 902.87M

902,872,575.0986274
902,872,575.0986274 902,872,575.0986274

The current Market Cap of World Computer Money is $ 17.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WCM is 902.87M, with a total supply of 902872575.0986274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.58K.

World Computer Money Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00125507
$ 0.00125507$ 0.00125507

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+30.91%

+30.91%

Price Prediction for World Computer Money

World Computer Money (WCM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WCM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
World Computer Money (WCM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of World Computer Money could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price World Computer Money will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WCM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking World Computer Money Price Prediction.

What is World Computer Money (WCM)

World Computer Money (WCM) is a community-driven ERC-20 token on Ethereum that plays on the long-standing “world computer” narrative around the Ethereum Virtual Machine. The project positions WCM as a cultural/meme asset rather than a protocol with promised yields or product features. It exists primarily for on-chain transfer and trading, with initial liquidity and price discovery occurring on Uniswap; the project communicates via its X account and Telegram.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

World Computer Money (WCM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About World Computer Money

What is the real-time price of World Computer Money today?

The live price of World Computer Money stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WCM?

WCM has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is World Computer Money showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WCM currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WCM is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of World Computer Money?

With a market cap of ₦24017272.7972843499516000, World Computer Money is ranked #7739, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WCM seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does World Computer Money compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦1.7048668451480149956000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WCM's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (902872575.0986274 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About World Computer Money

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:46:35 (UTC+8)

World Computer Money (WCM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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