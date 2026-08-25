What is Woolly Mouse about?

Woolly Mouse is a project dedicated to spreading the scientific breakthrough of Colossal Biosciences in creating the world's first Woolly Mouse. This innovative achievement involves engineering the mouse equivalent of woolly mammoth genes into these mice, making them the world’s first woolly mice.

What makes Woolly Mouse unique?

Woolly Mouse is unique as it represents a historic moment in genetic engineering and species de-extinction. The project responsibly showcases this groundbreaking achievement, highlighting the potential for preserving and reviving species through advanced biotechnology.

What's the history of Woolly Mouse?

Colossal Biosciences has pioneered the creation of the Woolly Mouse by integrating woolly mammoth genes into mice, marking a significant step in species de-extinction and genetic engineering.

What's next for Woolly Mouse?

As Colossal Biosciences continues its quest for species de-extinction and preservation, the Woolly Mouse serves as a symbol of this ambitious journey, representing the potential for future advancements in biotechnology and conservation.

What can Woolly Mouse be used for?

Woolly Mouse is primarily used to responsibly represent and spread awareness of the historic moment in genetic engineering and species de-extinction. It serves as a model for understanding and promoting the potential of advanced biotechnology in preserving and reviving species.

What is the live value of Woolly Mouse today?

Today, Woolly Mouse trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.38% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is WOOLLY right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Woolly Mouse have today?

Woolly Mouse holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has WOOLLY traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for WOOLLY?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Woolly Mouse's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem asset built on --, WOOLLY's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.