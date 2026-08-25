Woofy Price Today

The live Woofy (WOOFY) price today is $ 0.00232493, with a 2.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00232493 per WOOFY.

Woofy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,164, with a circulating supply of 17.71M WOOFY. During the last 24 hours, WOOFY traded between $ 0.00229658 (low) and $ 0.00237811 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00267657, while the all-time low was $ 0.00157802.

In short-term performance, WOOFY moved +0.67% in the last hour and +19.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 863.34.

Woofy (WOOFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.16K$ 41.16K $ 41.16K Volume (24H) $ 863.34$ 863.34 $ 863.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.16K$ 41.16K $ 41.16K Circulation Supply 17.71M 17.71M 17.71M Total Supply 17,706,126.97578113 17,706,126.97578113 17,706,126.97578113

The current Market Cap of Woofy is $ 41.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 863.34. The circulating supply of WOOFY is 17.71M, with a total supply of 17706126.97578113. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.16K.