WolfWifBallz Price Today

The live WolfWifBallz (BALLZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BALLZ.

WolfWifBallz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,111, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BALLZ. During the last 24 hours, BALLZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.080777, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BALLZ moved -- in the last hour and +23.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WolfWifBallz (BALLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.11K$ 28.11K $ 28.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.11K$ 28.11K $ 28.11K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WolfWifBallz is $ 28.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BALLZ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.11K.