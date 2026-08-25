WOLFI Price (WOLFI)
The live WOLFI (WOLFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOLFI.
WOLFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 164,272, with a circulating supply of 10.00B WOLFI. During the last 24 hours, WOLFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00191356, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WOLFI moved +1.01% in the last hour and +15.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of WOLFI is $ 164.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOLFI is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 164.27K.
+1.01%
-0.92%
+15.91%
+15.91%
In 2040, the price of WOLFI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
This project is a meme coin that pays tribute to the most iconic and widely recognized mascot within the Avalanche blockchain community. Designed to embody the spirit and culture of the Avalanche ecosystem, the coin offers a fun and engaging way for users to participate in the network while celebrating its most beloved mascot. Through community-driven initiatives, social engagement, and a strong connection to Avalanche’s identity, the project aims to foster a cultural movement within the Avalanche ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is today's price of WOLFI (WOLFI)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.92%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of WOLFI are in circulation?
The circulating supply of WOLFI is 10000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own WOLFI?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of WOLFI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of WOLFI today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦223144435.27943040576000, positioning WOLFI at rank #4832 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is WOLFI being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of WOLFI?
The recent price movement of -0.92% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.