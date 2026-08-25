Wokie Plumpkin is a digital token that can be used to participate in the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem, earning $VIRTUAL by staking, validating, or contributing. It is depicted as a walking embodiment of outrage and empathy, rallying against perceived injustice.

What is the current live price of Wokie Plumpkin by Virtuals?

Wokie Plumpkin by Virtuals is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the WOKIE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Wokie Plumpkin by Virtuals's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7836, supported by a market capitalization of ₦21777827.5634890484928000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 998877285.821977 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Wokie Plumpkin by Virtuals's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.