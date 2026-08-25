WLF TOKEN Price Today

The live WLF TOKEN (WLF) price today is $ 0, with a 11.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current WLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WLF.

WLF TOKEN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 493,783, with a circulating supply of 4.42B WLF. During the last 24 hours, WLF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00288105, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WLF moved +5.20% in the last hour and +40.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.41K.

WLF TOKEN (WLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 493.78K$ 493.78K $ 493.78K Volume (24H) $ 1.41K$ 1.41K $ 1.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.24M$ 2.24M $ 2.24M Circulation Supply 4.42B 4.42B 4.42B Total Supply 20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WLF TOKEN is $ 493.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.41K. The circulating supply of WLF is 4.42B, with a total supply of 20000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.24M.