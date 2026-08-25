What is Wizardia about?

Wizardia is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) online role-playing strategy game built on three core gameplay pillars: innovative turn-based combat, base-building with a sophisticated economy model, and player-decision driven game evolution. Each player can participate in or specialize in different game modes, such as PvP and PvE battles, base-building and exploration, item crafting, and research of crafting recipes. Wizardia rewards those who contribute to the game's metaverse and its real-valued economy system, ensuring no one-way investments.

Which blockchain network does Wizardia run on?

Wizardia operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WZRD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -2.85% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Wizardia belong to?

Wizardia falls under the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,RPG,Strategy Games,Fighting Games category. This classification helps investors compare WZRD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Wizardia?

Its market capitalization is ₦17766166.812214755612000, placing the asset at rank #7977. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WZRD is currently circulating?

There are 149755652.12133333 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Wizardia today?

Over the past day, WZRD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Wizardia fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.