WISHDOG Price Today

The live WISHDOG (WISHDOG) price today is $ 0, with a 4.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current WISHDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WISHDOG.

WISHDOG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,596, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WISHDOG. During the last 24 hours, WISHDOG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00324898, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WISHDOG moved +0.28% in the last hour and +34.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WISHDOG (WISHDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.60K$ 34.60K $ 34.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.60K$ 34.60K $ 34.60K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WISHDOG is $ 34.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WISHDOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.60K.