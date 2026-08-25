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The live Wisdomise AI price today is 0 USD.WSDM market cap is 49,232 USD. Track real-time WSDM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wisdomise AI price today is 0 USD.WSDM market cap is 49,232 USD. Track real-time WSDM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wisdomise AI Price (WSDM)

Unlisted

1 WSDM to USD Live Price:

$0.00005779
$0.00005779$0.00005779
+15.61%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:42:31 (UTC+8)

Wisdomise AI Price Today

The live Wisdomise AI (WSDM) price today is $ 0, with a 16.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSDM.

Wisdomise AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,232, with a circulating supply of 846.05M WSDM. During the last 24 hours, WSDM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134712, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSDM moved +1.75% in the last hour and +359.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Market Information

$ 49.23K
$ 49.23K$ 49.23K

--
----

$ 58.19K
$ 58.19K$ 58.19K

846.05M
846.05M 846.05M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wisdomise AI is $ 49.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSDM is 846.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.19K.

Wisdomise AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.134712
$ 0.134712$ 0.134712

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.75%

+16.41%

+359.38%

+359.38%

Price Prediction for Wisdomise AI

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WSDM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wisdomise AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wisdomise AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WSDM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wisdomise AI Price Prediction.

What is Wisdomise AI (WSDM)

Wisdomise, established in 2021 by a team of MIT and McKinsey alumni, is a Swiss-regulated company aiming to make investments across the DeFi and CeFi spaces more accessible and profitable through a one-stop-shop AI-powered platform for investors and traders. At the very core of the offerings, “Wisdomise Brain” is an advanced multi-layer AI architecture that enhances financial decision-making by analyzing vast amounts of data, forecasting market trends, and executing trades with precision. The company operates from 4 offices globally: Switzerland, UAE, Estonia, and Taiwan, with relevant licenses across all these jurisdictions.

Key Highlights: Unique Founding Team: Co-founded by Dr. Fardad Zand (CEO) with a postdoc from MIT in Information Econometrics, former McKinsey Engagement Manager, and ex-Head of Strategy at Careem (Uber-acquired) & AJ (CMO) a serial entrepreneur rooted in Silicon Valley, having founded x3 multi-million dollar ventures and served ultra-tier1 brands in the MENA region over the past 16 years. Stellar Advisory Board: current/former members from MIT, Stanford, McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and Uber with their research impact ranking in the top 2% of all scientists. Marshall Van Alstyne, Wisdomise Chief Scientist has received more than 27,000 citations, includes a top 50 all-time article for Harvard Business Review, and was recognized by Thinkers 50 as among the most important management contributions globally. Research impact ranks in the top two percent of all scientists. Exceptional Engineering Talent: over half of the company’s engineers are internationally awarded programmers, cryptographers, and/or mathematicians. Strong Funding & Track Record since 2021: $9.5M total fundings. $6.5M in equity + $3M in private token rounds. Unique Team: 40% PhDs, 100% Masters, 30% gold/silver medals in international olympiads.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Wisdomise AI

What is the live price of Wisdomise AI?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of 16.41% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect WSDM?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Wisdomise AI's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦66875954.74382072256000, Wisdomise AI stands at rank #6406, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

WSDM recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is WSDM today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Wisdomise AI?

Factors include circulating supply (846049644.444442 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Polygon Ecosystem,AI Applications, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wisdomise AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:42:31 (UTC+8)

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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