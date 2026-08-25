Wisdomise AI Price Today

The live Wisdomise AI (WSDM) price today is $ 0, with a 16.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSDM.

Wisdomise AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,232, with a circulating supply of 846.05M WSDM. During the last 24 hours, WSDM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134712, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSDM moved +1.75% in the last hour and +359.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.23K$ 49.23K $ 49.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.19K$ 58.19K $ 58.19K Circulation Supply 846.05M 846.05M 846.05M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wisdomise AI is $ 49.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSDM is 846.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.19K.