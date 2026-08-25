wire bot Price (WIRE)
The live wire bot (WIRE) price today is $ 0.00117615, with a 16.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00117615 per WIRE.
wire bot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,176,186, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WIRE. During the last 24 hours, WIRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00127772 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00415868, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WIRE moved +5.70% in the last hour and +44.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 438.40K.
The current Market Cap of wire bot is $ 1.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 438.40K. The circulating supply of WIRE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.
+5.70%
+16.73%
+44.26%
+44.26%
In 2040, the price of wire bot could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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What is the live price of wire bot?
The current valuation sits at ₦1.5976631900378766420000, showing a price movement of 16.73% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect WIRE?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is wire bot's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₦1597712091.85723757688000, wire bot stands at rank #2727, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
WIRE recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is WIRE today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₦ and ₦1.7356342398292698576000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence wire bot?
Factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),AI Agents,DeFAI,Robinhood Ecosystem,Pons Launchpad, and overall traction of the -- network.
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