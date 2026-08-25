wire bot Price Today

The live wire bot (WIRE) price today is $ 0.00117615, with a 16.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00117615 per WIRE.

wire bot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,176,186, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WIRE. During the last 24 hours, WIRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00127772 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00415868, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIRE moved +5.70% in the last hour and +44.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 438.40K.

wire bot (WIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.18M$ 1.18M $ 1.18M Volume (24H) $ 438.40K$ 438.40K $ 438.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M$ 1.18M $ 1.18M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of wire bot is $ 1.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 438.40K. The circulating supply of WIRE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.