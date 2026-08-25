What is Winter Arc about?

Winter Arc is based on an emerging trend across social media platforms, focusing on personal development during the winter months to become a better person.

What makes Winter Arc unique?

It's not just a concept, it's a movement.

What's the history of Winter Arc?

We created Winter Arc to address the lack of personal growth among on-chain users, who were not prioritizing their self-improvement during the winter season.

What's next for Winter Arc?

Winter Arc will continue to be promoted throughout the remainder of winter and into 2025.

What can Winter Arc be used for?

Our goal is to help on-chain users become better versions of themselves by encouraging regular gym visits, healthy eating, and boosting self-confidence.

What is today's price of Winter Arc (WINTER)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 40.88%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WINTER are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WINTER is 972315163.696416, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Winter Arc?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WINTER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Winter Arc today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦325172647.84053648456000, positioning Winter Arc at rank #4372 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WINTER being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Winter Arc?

The recent price movement of 40.88% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.