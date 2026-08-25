WingRiders Price (WRT)
The live WingRiders (WRT) price today is $ 0.00463087, with a 5.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00463087 per WRT.
WingRiders currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 444,062, with a circulating supply of 95.93M WRT. During the last 24 hours, WRT traded between $ 0.00459836 (low) and $ 0.00495073 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.949834, while the all-time low was $ 0.00292807.
In short-term performance, WRT moved +0.23% in the last hour and +21.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.73K.
The current Market Cap of WingRiders is $ 444.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.73K. The circulating supply of WRT is 95.93M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 462.88K.
+0.23%
-5.07%
+21.16%
+21.16%
In 2040, the price of WingRiders could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
About WingRiders Wingriders Cardano DEX offers token-to-token swap, swapping in stableswap pools, ADA auto-staking, and yield farming. The platform brings the possibility to gain rewards in 6 ways. Supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet integrations including direct Android connection, and is DAO-operated.
What Makes WingRiders Unique? WingRiders is a Cardano DEX offering DeFi services including swapping, staking and yield farming. Aiming to be the best DEX on Cardano since inception, WingRiders is one of the top two DEXes on Cardano by TVL and volume, facilitating token to token swaps not only via ADA but across multiple Cardano tokens; WingRiders were also the first to bring stablecoins and stableswap pools to Cardano; First to integrate directly with top hardware wallet services and even more.
History of WingRiders WingRiders has been live on Cardano Mainnet since April 2022. The platform went live with a direct token-to-token swap, liquidity providing, ADA auto-staking, and selected token yield farming.
What’s Next for WingRiders WingRiders aims towards platform full decentralization while building partnerships with other technological projects to support Cardano's open-source world for the whole ecosystem's benefit. Users can look forward to new single and double-yield farms, Vasil-compatible version of smart contracts with v2 features resulting in faster and cheaper transactions, continuous improvements of UX/UI, and features either requested by, beneficial to, or oriented on the community. Due to the ecological problems the whole world is facing, WingRiders plans donations via an eco fund aimed at rewilding our planet.
What Can WingRiders Token Be Used For? WRT, The Wingriders Governance token, can be used for DAO governance and voting, it's farmable and can be used for yield boosting of Cardano tokens on the platform via the boosting vault. With full breakdowns on all token benefits here - https://www.wingriders.com/wrt
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What is the current price of WingRiders?
Trading at ₦6.2904991173325696596000, WingRiders has shown a price movement of -5.07% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact WRT's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 95934972.239962 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of WingRiders?
Its market capitalization is ₦603206658.58487401896000, ranking #3679 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
WRT recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦6.2463380576819031888000 and ₦6.7249917823544760684000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does WingRiders fit within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Cardano Ecosystem category?
As a Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Cardano Ecosystem token, WRT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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