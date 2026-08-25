What is Wild Forest Token about?

Wild Forest is a free-to-play real-time strategy (RTS) game featuring fast-paced single-screen PvP battles. Backed by major investors such as Sky Mavis, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, and L1D, it combines the simplicity of Web2 gaming with the opportunities of Web3.

What makes Wild Forest Token unique?

Wild Forest is accessible on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, allowing players worldwide to join effortlessly. The game introduces Web3 features like NFTs and tokens gradually as players progress, making it user-friendly for those without prior blockchain knowledge.

What is today's price of Wild Forest Token (WF)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.25%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WF are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WF is 40769205.56000006, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Wild Forest Token?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WF across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Wild Forest Token today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦33216560.80091501724000, positioning Wild Forest Token at rank #7284 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WF being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Wild Forest Token?

The recent price movement of -0.25% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Impossible Finance Launchpad,Ronin Ecosystem,Card Games,Gaming Utility Token,Strategy Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.