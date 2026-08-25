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The live Wild Forest Token price today is 0 USD.WF market cap is 24,453 USD. Track real-time WF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wild Forest Token price today is 0 USD.WF market cap is 24,453 USD. Track real-time WF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wild Forest Token Logo

Wild Forest Token Price (WF)

Unlisted

1 WF to USD Live Price:

$0.00059874
$0.00059874$0.00059874
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wild Forest Token (WF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:40:53 (UTC+8)

Wild Forest Token Price Today

The live Wild Forest Token (WF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current WF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WF.

Wild Forest Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,453, with a circulating supply of 40.77M WF. During the last 24 hours, WF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079021, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WF moved +1.18% in the last hour and +9.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.97.

Wild Forest Token (WF) Market Information

$ 24.45K
$ 24.45K$ 24.45K

$ 25.97
$ 25.97$ 25.97

$ 590.80K
$ 590.80K$ 590.80K

40.77M
40.77M 40.77M

984,999,998.0
984,999,998.0 984,999,998.0

The current Market Cap of Wild Forest Token is $ 24.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.97. The circulating supply of WF is 40.77M, with a total supply of 984999998.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 590.80K.

Wild Forest Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.079021
$ 0.079021$ 0.079021

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.18%

-0.25%

+9.66%

+9.66%

Price Prediction for Wild Forest Token

Wild Forest Token (WF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wild Forest Token (WF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wild Forest Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wild Forest Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wild Forest Token Price Prediction.

What is Wild Forest Token (WF)

Wild Forest is a free-to-play real-time strategy (RTS) game featuring fast-paced single-screen PvP battles. Backed by Sky Mavis, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, L1D, and other major investors, it combines the simplicity of Web2 gaming with the opportunities of Web3. The game is available on Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, making it easy for players worldwide to join. Players can start playing without any blockchain knowledge, and Web3 features like NFTs and tokens are introduced gradually as they progress.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wild Forest Token (WF) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Card GamesGaming (GameFi)Gaming Utility Token

About Wild Forest Token

What is Wild Forest Token about?

Wild Forest is a free-to-play real-time strategy (RTS) game featuring fast-paced single-screen PvP battles. Backed by major investors such as Sky Mavis, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, and L1D, it combines the simplicity of Web2 gaming with the opportunities of Web3.

What makes Wild Forest Token unique?

Wild Forest is accessible on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, PC, and Mac, allowing players worldwide to join effortlessly. The game introduces Web3 features like NFTs and tokens gradually as players progress, making it user-friendly for those without prior blockchain knowledge.

What is today's price of Wild Forest Token (WF)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.25%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WF are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WF is 40769205.56000006, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Wild Forest Token?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WF across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Wild Forest Token today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦33216560.80091501724000, positioning Wild Forest Token at rank #7284 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WF being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Wild Forest Token?

The recent price movement of -0.25% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Impossible Finance Launchpad,Ronin Ecosystem,Card Games,Gaming Utility Token,Strategy Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wild Forest Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:40:53 (UTC+8)

Wild Forest Token (WF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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