Wigger Pig Price Today

The live Wigger Pig (PIGGER) price today is $ 0, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGGER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PIGGER.

Wigger Pig currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,471, with a circulating supply of 999.59M PIGGER. During the last 24 hours, PIGGER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00454289, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PIGGER moved +14.72% in the last hour and +39.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.47K$ 64.47K $ 64.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.47K$ 64.47K $ 64.47K Circulation Supply 999.59M 999.59M 999.59M Total Supply 999,589,182.247565 999,589,182.247565 999,589,182.247565

The current Market Cap of Wigger Pig is $ 64.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PIGGER is 999.59M, with a total supply of 999589182.247565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.47K.