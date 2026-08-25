What is the current price of WiFi Map?

The live price of WiFi Map (WIFI) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is WiFi Map positioned in the market?

WiFi Map currently sits at market rank #3831, supported by a market capitalization of ₦520490589.51972380652000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WIFI?

The circulating supply of WIFI is 800830456.5344965 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of WiFi Map?

During the last 24 hours, WiFi Map traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is WiFi Map from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

WiFi Map reached an all-time high of ₦679.15525920401929884000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WIFI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for WiFi Map?

The current price movement of -6.88% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Polygon Ecosystem,DePIN. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.