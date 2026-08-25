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The live WiFi Map price today is 0 USD.WIFI market cap is 383,169 USD. Track real-time WIFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live WiFi Map price today is 0 USD.WIFI market cap is 383,169 USD. Track real-time WIFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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WIFI Price Info

What is WIFI

WIFI Whitepaper

WIFI Official Website

WIFI Tokenomics

WIFI Price Forecast

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WiFi Map Logo

WiFi Map Price (WIFI)

Unlisted

1 WIFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00047957
$0.00047957$0.00047957
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WiFi Map (WIFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:40:34 (UTC+8)

WiFi Map Price Today

The live WiFi Map (WIFI) price today is $ 0, with a 6.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WIFI.

WiFi Map currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 383,169, with a circulating supply of 800.83M WIFI. During the last 24 hours, WIFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.499973, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIFI moved +2.38% in the last hour and +89.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 334.57.

WiFi Map (WIFI) Market Information

$ 383.17K
$ 383.17K$ 383.17K

$ 334.57
$ 334.57$ 334.57

$ 478.47K
$ 478.47K$ 478.47K

800.83M
800.83M 800.83M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WiFi Map is $ 383.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 334.57. The circulating supply of WIFI is 800.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 478.47K.

WiFi Map Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.499973
$ 0.499973$ 0.499973

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.38%

-6.88%

+89.41%

+89.41%

Price Prediction for WiFi Map

WiFi Map (WIFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WIFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WiFi Map (WIFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WiFi Map could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WiFi Map will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WIFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WiFi Map Price Prediction.

What is WiFi Map (WIFI)

WiFi Map is a super app with the core asset of a community-driven decentralized wireless network that incorporates a database of 4.5 billion WiFi hotspots. We have achieved great success in Web2 space, reaching 150,000,000 million users, MAU 3,000,000 million and DAU 300,000 users, and are now ready to revolutionize the Web3 space with the vision of becoming a global virtual network operator.

We are a live product that is on the market already for 8 years. More details on the App:

  • $WIFI and in-app wallet. An ERC-20 token on the Polygon network and the currency underpinning the entire WiFi Map ecosystem. $WIFI will be stored on the proprietary in-app wallet as well as third-party wallets. There will be a 20%-40% discount available for redeeming services via the token inside the app, in addition to lockup and staking rewards. Furthermore, the tokenization of the platform will bring redeemable rewards for those who rise up through the ranks of the leaderboard and create further incentives for community members to contribute to the platform by adding hotspots, verifying credentials and running speed tests.
  • Participate-to-earn: earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests
  • Beneficial terms for partner services: enjoy special terms when accessing partner services including power banks.
  • Tripping: leave $WIFI tokens as a gesture of thanks to the person who added your favorite hotspot.
  • eSIM cashback: when you purchase eSIM data, you’ll receive 3–5% instant cashback in $WIFI tokens. When you redeem $WIFI tokens for eSIM data, you’ll receive a 15–20% token cashback reward.
  • Hold-to-earn: hold $WIFI in your in-app wallet to earn eSIM data.
  • WiFi Map DAO: 10% of all redeemed $WIFI flows into a DAO, where the WiFi Map community can decide on the best way to grow the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WiFi Map (WIFI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About WiFi Map

What is the current price of WiFi Map?

The live price of WiFi Map (WIFI) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is WiFi Map positioned in the market?

WiFi Map currently sits at market rank #3831, supported by a market capitalization of ₦520490589.51972380652000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WIFI?

The circulating supply of WIFI is 800830456.5344965 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of WiFi Map?

During the last 24 hours, WiFi Map traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is WiFi Map from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

WiFi Map reached an all-time high of ₦679.15525920401929884000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WIFI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for WiFi Map?

The current price movement of -6.88% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Polygon Ecosystem,DePIN. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WiFi Map

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:40:34 (UTC+8)

WiFi Map (WIFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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