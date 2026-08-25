Wifejak Price Today

The live Wifejak (WIFE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIFE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WIFE.

Wifejak currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 252,909, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M WIFE. During the last 24 hours, WIFE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0224714, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIFE moved +1.13% in the last hour and +46.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.56K.

Wifejak (WIFE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 252.91K$ 252.91K $ 252.91K Volume (24H) $ 1.56K$ 1.56K $ 1.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14,742,710.47T$ 14,742,710.47T $ 14,742,710.47T Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,485.0 999,999,485.0 999,999,485.0

The current Market Cap of Wifejak is $ 252.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.56K. The circulating supply of WIFE is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999485.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14,742,710.47T.