What is WickedBet Casino about?

Welcome to WickedBet! The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform.

What makes WickedBet Casino unique?

We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies.

What can WickedBet Casino be used for?

Using $WIK: Discounts on our platform. Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino. A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena. Higher level access within our affiliate system. Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.

What is the current live price of WickedBet Casino?

WickedBet Casino is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the WIK market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is WickedBet Casino's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦25090817.1544826956464000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 25608537.352381945 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence WickedBet Casino's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.