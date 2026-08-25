What is Wicked about?

Wicked is a meme coin managed by its community members. It features a Discord and Twitch emote depicting Peepo wearing multi-colored cycling sunglasses. The emote was first posted on FrankerFaceZ in April 2020 and gained significant popularity on Twitch in the following years. It is primarily used to convey coolness and is often employed as a reaction when something cool happens.

What makes Wicked unique?

Wicked is unique because it is a meme-driven cult and a cult-driven meme. The community encourages people to "put shades on and join the cult," emphasizing its fun and engaging nature.

What's the history of Wicked?

The Wicked emote was first posted on FrankerFaceZ in April 2020. Over the next few years, it became increasingly popularized on Twitch, where it is now widely used to express coolness and react to cool moments.

What can Wicked be used for?

Wicked can be used as a reaction on Twitch and other platforms to convey coolness and to react when something cool happens. It has become a symbol of a meme-driven community cult.

What is the current trading price of Wicked?

Wicked (WICKED) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Wicked's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in WICKED?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Wicked's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6492 with a market capitalization of ₦54251135.04547270104000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about WICKED?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Wicked's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Wicked stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, WICKED continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.