Whyyoutouzhele Price (LI)
The live Whyyoutouzhele (LI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current LI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LI.
Whyyoutouzhele currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 665,677, with a circulating supply of 999.92M LI. During the last 24 hours, LI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0054183, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LI moved +0.81% in the last hour and +29.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 178.22.
The current Market Cap of Whyyoutouzhele is $ 665.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 178.22. The circulating supply of LI is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999915130.253284. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 665.68K.
+0.81%
+1.65%
+29.78%
+29.78%
In 2040, the price of Whyyoutouzhele could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Li Coin ($LI), launched as a meme coin on December 19, 2024, marks the starting point of its ecosystem development. The foundation will focus on gradually improving the technical infrastructure, building a decentralized governance framework, and advancing the causes of press freedom and human rights protection through a DAO model centered around the issuance of $LI.Objective: To enhance the technical infrastructure surrounding the issued $LI, define the foundation’s mission and governance framework, and establish a solid foundation for future development.
Key Tasks
Define the Foundation’s Mission and Vision • Publish a vision document for the foundation (Litepaper or Whitepaper 2.0) that outlines the use cases, governance model, and long-term plans for $LI. • Clarify the foundation’s core objectives: promoting press freedom, protecting human rights, and advancing decentralized governance.
Design a DAO Governance Framework • Draft DAO governance rules, including proposal processes, voting mechanisms, and fund allocation methods. • Ensure token holders’ governance rights, such as the right to propose, vote, and oversee fund allocation.
Improve the Operation Model of Li’s Twitter Account to Achieve Decentralization and Immutability
Goals: • Build an independent account site based on decentralized social protocols to ensure that information cannot be deleted or censored. • Encourage more funded creators to adopt similar protocols, enhancing account security and independence. • Use decentralized protocols to upload news, human rights events, and articles, ensuring that the information cannot be deleted or censored.
Implementation Steps: • Select suitable decentralized social protocols (e.g., Nostr, Lens Protocol, or Bluesky). • Establish an independent site to host Li’s content and integrate it with the chosen social protocols. • Promote use cases of decentralized social protocols to attract more creators to join. • Provide technical support to help creators migrate their content to decentralized networks.
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What is Whyyoutouzhele about?
Whyyoutouzhele is centered around the Li Coin ($LI), a meme coin launched on December 19, 2024, which serves as the starting point for its ecosystem development. The foundation focuses on enhancing technical infrastructure, building a decentralized governance framework, and advancing press freedom and human rights protection through a DAO model centered around the issuance of $LI.
What makes Whyyoutouzhele unique?
Whyyoutouzhele is unique in its mission to promote press freedom, protect human rights, and advance decentralized governance. It aims to create a solid foundation for future development through improved technical infrastructure and a well-defined governance framework.
What's the history of Whyyoutouzhele?
Whyyoutouzhele began with the launch of the Li Coin ($LI) on December 19, 2024. The foundation is focused on gradually improving the technical infrastructure and building a decentralized governance framework to support its mission.
What's next for Whyyoutouzhele?
Next steps for Whyyoutouzhele include defining the foundation’s mission and vision, designing a DAO governance framework, and improving the operation model of Li’s Twitter account to achieve decentralization and immutability. The foundation plans to publish a vision document outlining use cases, governance models, and long-term plans for $LI.
What can Whyyoutouzhele be used for?
Whyyoutouzhele can be used to promote press freedom, protect human rights, and advance decentralized governance. It aims to build an independent account site based on decentralized social protocols to ensure information cannot be deleted or censored, and to encourage more creators to adopt similar protocols for enhanced security and independence.
What is the current price of Whyyoutouzhele?
Trading at ₦, Whyyoutouzhele has shown a price movement of 1.64% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact LI's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 999915130.253284 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Whyyoutouzhele?
Its market capitalization is ₦904244900.18691800316000, ranking #3261 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
LI recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Whyyoutouzhele fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?
As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, LI competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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