About White Monster White Monster is the first energy drink meme coin on the Base chain inspired by the global cult of Monster Energy Ultra White, a zero-sugar favorite among gym bros and gamers. It's an onchain caffeine cult that represents the grind mentality and the collective drive to stay sharp and keep pushing forward. It’s more than just a token, it’s a lifestyle that encourages growth, strength, and excellence. Join us in redefining the future, one sip at a time.

What is the current price of White Monster?

White Monster (WMSTER) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.54% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does White Monster play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem sector, WMSTER often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is WMSTER being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, WMSTER recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of White Monster?

There are 799975411738.1162 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of WMSTER?

White Monster currently holds market rank #7936 with a market capitalization of ₦18274406.1376006940940000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has White Monster performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -0.54% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does White Monster compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Meme,Base Ecosystem segment, WMSTER demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.