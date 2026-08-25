What is WHISP about?

WHISP is a Web3 agents orchestration protocol that selects the most suitable agent for any given task and dynamically picks the best option from multiple agents in real-time, ensuring seamless and efficient execution of crypto operations.

What makes WHISP unique?

WHISP sees AI agents as the future of web3, and as an open protocol, it allows developers to build, orchestrate, and embed AI agents, making blockchain accessible for everyone.

What is the real-time price of WHISP today?

The live price of WHISP stands at ₦, moving 6.25% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WHISP?

WHISP has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is WHISP showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WHISP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WHISP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of WHISP?

With a market cap of ₦45670224.13149976668000, WHISP is ranked #6830, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WHISP seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does WHISP compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦50.1265790106682054404000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WHISP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999420468.955131 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.