Whiskers Price Today

The live Whiskers (WHISK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current WHISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WHISK.

Whiskers currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,119, with a circulating supply of 8.89B WHISK. During the last 24 hours, WHISK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WHISK moved -- in the last hour and +11.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Whiskers (WHISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.12K$ 24.12K $ 24.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.12K$ 24.12K $ 24.12K Circulation Supply 8.89B 8.89B 8.89B Total Supply 8,888,888,888.0 8,888,888,888.0 8,888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of Whiskers is $ 24.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WHISK is 8.89B, with a total supply of 8888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.12K.