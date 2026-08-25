WFDP Price Today

The live WFDP (WFDP) price today is $ 43.49, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WFDP to USD conversion rate is $ 43.49 per WFDP.

WFDP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,565, with a circulating supply of 1.14K WFDP. During the last 24 hours, WFDP traded between $ 43.49 (low) and $ 44.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 110.65, while the all-time low was $ 8.43.

In short-term performance, WFDP moved -1.13% in the last hour and +13.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.88K.

WFDP (WFDP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.57K$ 49.57K $ 49.57K Volume (24H) $ 34.88K$ 34.88K $ 34.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.35B$ 4.35B $ 4.35B Circulation Supply 1.14K 1.14K 1.14K Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WFDP is $ 49.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.88K. The circulating supply of WFDP is 1.14K, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.35B.