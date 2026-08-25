What is WeSendit?

WeSendit is a decentralized solution for file sharing and cloud storage networks that prioritizes user privacy and data security. Through their Web 3.0 network partnerships, WeSendit eliminates storage space restrictions and enables users to save up to 80% compared to other cloud providers. WeSendit allows users to select the network they want their data to be transmitted over, and to ensure maximum security, the data is redundantly stored across thousands of availability zones worldwide.

What Makes WeSendit Unique?

WeSendit stands out from other cloud providers due to its focus on user privacy and data security. WeSendit utilizes decentralized Web 3.0 technologies to create tools that offer reliable and secure data processing. In addition, WeSendit's token (WSI) serves as a means of payment and rewards users with tokens for submitting data based on their subscription and optional "pay as you go" service packages.

What can WeSendit (WSI) be Used For?

WeSendit's token (WSI) can be used in various ways, such as paying for recurring services, transferring funds, trading, or exchanging for other crypto assets. Token holders benefit from referrals, staking rewards, application of provided apps, storage network services, and the Activity Program, which rewards users with tokens when they send their data via wesendit.com.

What is WeSendit's current price?

WeSendit trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.01% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WSI?

With a market cap of ₦559487073.69232709916000, WSI is ranked #3766 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does WeSendit generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WSI?

There are 844400739.0415967 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

WeSendit fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does WeSendit compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦424.87802398199815656000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WSI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,DePIN category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WSI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.