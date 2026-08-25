Weirdo Price Today

The live Weirdo (WEIRDO) price today is $ 0, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEIRDO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WEIRDO.

Weirdo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 85,405, with a circulating supply of 69.42B WEIRDO. During the last 24 hours, WEIRDO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WEIRDO moved +7.69% in the last hour and +47.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Weirdo (WEIRDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 85.41K$ 85.41K $ 85.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.41K$ 85.41K $ 85.41K Circulation Supply 69.42B 69.42B 69.42B Total Supply 69,420,000,000.0 69,420,000,000.0 69,420,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Weirdo is $ 85.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WEIRDO is 69.42B, with a total supply of 69420000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.41K.