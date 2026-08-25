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The live Wefi price today is 0.00536724 USD.WEFI market cap is 224,798 USD. Track real-time WEFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wefi price today is 0.00536724 USD.WEFI market cap is 224,798 USD. Track real-time WEFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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WEFI Price Info

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Wefi Price (WEFI)

Unlisted

1 WEFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00536724
$0.00536724$0.00536724
-0.18%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wefi (WEFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:37:06 (UTC+8)

Wefi Price Today

The live Wefi (WEFI) price today is $ 0.00536724, with a 18.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00536724 per WEFI.

Wefi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 224,798, with a circulating supply of 41.88M WEFI. During the last 24 hours, WEFI traded between $ 0.00532196 (low) and $ 0.00661988 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.300081, while the all-time low was $ 0.00532196.

In short-term performance, WEFI moved -- in the last hour and -53.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

Wefi (WEFI) Market Information

$ 224.80K
$ 224.80K$ 224.80K

$ 1.48
$ 1.48$ 1.48

$ 536.72K
$ 536.72K$ 536.72K

41.88M
41.88M 41.88M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wefi is $ 224.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of WEFI is 41.88M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 536.72K.

Wefi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00532196
$ 0.00532196$ 0.00532196
24H Low
$ 0.00661988
$ 0.00661988$ 0.00661988
24H High

$ 0.00532196
$ 0.00532196$ 0.00532196

$ 0.00661988
$ 0.00661988$ 0.00661988

$ 0.300081
$ 0.300081$ 0.300081

$ 0.00532196
$ 0.00532196$ 0.00532196

--

-18.26%

-53.56%

-53.56%

Price Prediction for Wefi

Wefi (WEFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WEFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wefi (WEFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wefi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wefi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WEFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wefi Price Prediction.

What is Wefi (WEFI)

What is the project about? WeFi is an efficient way to deploy your capital for investing. Open multiple positions and hold your investments until perpetuity.

What makes your project unique?

WeFi is a DeFi infra protocol offering Investment Loan in a permissionless and trustless manner. The protocol allows users to buy BTC/Eth with just 20% downpayment.

History of your project.

Wefi was started in Dec 2021

What’s next for your project?

-Breakeven -DAO setup

What can your token be used for?

Trading

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wefi (WEFI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Wefi

What is the current price of Wefi?

Trading at ₦7.2907722485217812592000, Wefi has shown a price movement of -18.26% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WEFI's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 41883332.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Wefi?

Its market capitalization is ₦305361977.46387330984000, ranking #4448 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WEFI recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦7.2292646268366942768000 and ₦8.9923382208629331504000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Wefi fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,ZkSync Ecosystem,Linea Ecosystem category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,ZkSync Ecosystem,Linea Ecosystem token, WEFI competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wefi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:37:06 (UTC+8)

Wefi (WEFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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