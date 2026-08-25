Wefi Price Today

The live Wefi (WEFI) price today is $ 0.00536724, with a 18.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00536724 per WEFI.

Wefi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 224,798, with a circulating supply of 41.88M WEFI. During the last 24 hours, WEFI traded between $ 0.00532196 (low) and $ 0.00661988 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.300081, while the all-time low was $ 0.00532196.

In short-term performance, WEFI moved -- in the last hour and -53.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

Wefi (WEFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 224.80K$ 224.80K $ 224.80K Volume (24H) $ 1.48$ 1.48 $ 1.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 536.72K$ 536.72K $ 536.72K Circulation Supply 41.88M 41.88M 41.88M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wefi is $ 224.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of WEFI is 41.88M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 536.72K.