What is WeeDE about?

WeeDE is a pioneer in decentralized finance and the legal cannabis industry in Germany, offering a platform for consumers, members, and crypto enthusiasts to engage with the growing cannabis ecosystem from anywhere in the world.

What makes WeeDE unique?

WeeDE stands out by creating a vibrant, community-driven cannabis ecosystem where members, stakeholders, and $WeeDE token owners can participate and benefit from the emerging German Cannabis Industry's growth, with future expansion plans throughout Europe.

What can WeeDE be used for?

WeeDE offers key components such as the $WeeDE token, Grow-Ops, Compassion Clubs, and BoeFam Wellness CBD products, which are marketed throughout Germany to provide a unique customer experience that promotes transparency, accessibility, and affordability in the cannabis industry.

What is the live price of WeeDE?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.16% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect $WEEDE?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is WeeDE's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦181514044.78069231500000, WeeDE stands at rank #5081, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

$WEEDE recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is $WEEDE today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence WeeDE?

Factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Base Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.