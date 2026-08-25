Weedcoin Price Today

The live Weedcoin (WEEDCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 5.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEEDCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WEEDCOIN.

Weedcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 156,909, with a circulating supply of 999.10M WEEDCOIN. During the last 24 hours, WEEDCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00271639, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WEEDCOIN moved +0.68% in the last hour and +55.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.64K.

Weedcoin (WEEDCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 156.91K$ 156.91K $ 156.91K Volume (24H) $ 5.64K$ 5.64K $ 5.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.91K$ 156.91K $ 156.91K Circulation Supply 999.10M 999.10M 999.10M Total Supply 999,099,942.138715 999,099,942.138715 999,099,942.138715

The current Market Cap of Weedcoin is $ 156.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.64K. The circulating supply of WEEDCOIN is 999.10M, with a total supply of 999099942.138715. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.91K.